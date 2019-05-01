We elevate the mental well-being of youth and children in Lancaster County.

BY THE NUMBERS
Youth and child behavioral and mental health services exist, but the systems of access and care are fragmented. Many parents are frustrated and confused as they seek help for their children. Primary care providers want to be better equipped to meet their young patients needs and make necessary referrals. Here’s how LOHF is filling the gaps.
We appreciate your support!
BY THE NUMBERS
We fund programs that measurably elevate the mental well-being of youth and children in Lancaster County. We’re interested in supporting targeted workforce development for providers, and improving access to behavioral healthcare for youth and children (age birth to 26 years) in Lancaster County.
We offer Mental Health Copay Assistance to youth, children, and parents of dependent children (ages 0-25) who live in Lancaster County, Pa. and have financial need. This reduces their copays to just $10 per visit to a licensed behavioral healthcare provider.
NavWell is an innovative, secure, Web-based solution that connects primary care providers with behavioral healthcare providers in real time. NavWell helps kids by equipping primary care providers to screen, refer, and manage behavioral healthcare for youth and children.
We offer scholarships to nurses who are beginning students, through advanced degrees and certifications, and are passionate about youth and children’s mental health.
We offer continuing education trainings related to children’s behavioral health for physicians, educators, other professionals, and caregivers. Most of these events are free and open to the public. CME credits are available for DOs.