We elevate the
mental well-being of youth and children in lancaster county

Youth and child behavioral and mental health services exist, but the systems of access and care are fragmented. Many parents are frustrated and confused as they seek help for their children. Primary care providers want to be better equipped to meet their young patients needs and make necessary referrals. Here’s how LOHF is filling the gaps.

How we do it

BY THE NUMBERS

Last year we provided:

youth & children with behavioral healthcare needs
youth, children & parents with mental health copay assistance
primary care providers with behavioral healthcare training

About Us

Our Focus

Our Impact

We improve access for youth and children's behavioral health through strategic grant-making, mental health copay assistance, and workforce development.

Our Team

Our work is successful thanks to our donors, our more 30 volunteer board and committee members, and a 4-person staff (one full time, three part time.)

Our News

Read about what's happening with our work, collaborations, and children's behavioral health in Lancaster County, Pa.

our programs

Children's Behavioral Health Grants

We fund programs that measurably elevate the mental well-being of youth and children in Lancaster County.  We’re interested in supporting targeted workforce development for providers, and improving access to behavioral healthcare for youth and children (age birth to 26 years) in Lancaster County.

MENTAL HEALTH COPAY ASSISTANCE

We offer Mental Health Copay Assistance to youth, children, and parents of dependent children (ages 0-25) who live in Lancaster County, Pa. and have financial need. This reduces their copays to just $10 per visit to a licensed behavioral healthcare provider.

NAVWELL: Pathways to Well-being

NavWell is an innovative, secure, Web-based solution that connects primary care providers with behavioral healthcare providers in real time. NavWell helps kids by equipping primary care providers to screen, refer, and manage behavioral healthcare for youth and children.

Nursing Scholarships

We offer scholarships to nurses who are beginning students, through advanced degrees and certifications, and are passionate about youth and children’s mental health.

TRAINING AND CONTINUing EDUCATION

We offer continuing education trainings related to children’s behavioral health for physicians, educators, other professionals, and caregivers. Most of these events are free and open to the public. CME credits are available for DOs.

